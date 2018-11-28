Taliban Suffer Heavy Casualties in Balkh Operation: Official

(Last Updated On: November 28, 2018)

At least 36 Taliban militants were killed and 45 others injured during Walid 25 military operation conducted in Balkh province, a security official said on Wednesday.

Jalaluddin Yaftali, an army commander in 209th Shaheen Military Corps told Ariana News that 90 villages were cleared from the existence of insurgents during two weeks operation.

He added that the operations were still ongoing in Balkh, Dawlat Abad, and Chahar Bulak districts.

Meanwhile, Abdur Razaq deputy police chief of Balkh confirmed that a Taliban commander, identified as Mukhles, was killed on Tuesday evening in Faizabad district of Jawzjan province.

According to the police official, Afghan forces are currently trying to establish checkpoints in Balkh and Dawlat Abad districts. He further said that upon completion of these checkpoints the security threats along Balkh-Jawzjan highway will be decreased.

Meanwhile, he urged people to provide assistance to the Afghan armed forces.

The Taliban militant group has not made a comment about the report yet.