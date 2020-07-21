Taliban suffer casualties in Paktika, Ghazni and Kandahar provinces

(Last Updated On: July 21, 2020)

At least 47 Taliban militants were killed in ground clashes and airstrikes in Paktika, Ghazni and Kandahar provinces, the Afghan security officials said.

Aimal Momand, a spokesman for 203 Thunder Corps told Ariana News that the militants stormed security checkpoints in the Shaikhan area in the Urgun district of Paktika province on Monday night.

He said, as a result of the Afghan forces counterattack at least nine insurgents were killed and three more wounded.

Moreover, the insurgents attacked Asheqwal, Arezu khord, and Arezu Kalan, Persian names, area in the center of Ghazni province on Monday night.

The Corps said in the counterattack of the Afghan forces, at least eight militants were killed and two others injured.

In southern Kandahar province, police confirmed that eight policemen were killed in two separate clashes with the Taliban fighters.

Tadin Khan, police chief of Kandahar told Ariana News that the insurgents attacked the Afghan security forces in Takhta Pul district of the province on Monday night.

Khan said, following the attack the foreign forces carried out airstrikes in the area resulting in 20 deaths of the Taliban militants.

The Afghan forces ambushed and killed 10 insurgents and wounded five more in the Arghistan district of Kandahar on the same night.

The Taliban militant group yet to make a comment about the incidents.