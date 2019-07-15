Taliban Suffer Casualties in Balkh Operation; 87 Militants Killed

(Last Updated On: July 15, 2019)

At least 87 Taliban militants were killed during a joint operation by Afghan Security and Defense Forces in northern Balkh province, the Afghan military said.

In a statement released on Monday, the 209th Shaheen Corps said that the operation was conducted in Chimtal, Chahar Bolak, Balkh and Dawlatabad districts of the province during the last week.

According to the statement, at least 87 insurgents including 22 key Taliban commanders were killed and 77 others including 17 commanders of the group were wounded.

During the operation, Afghan forces have arrested seven Taliban militants, the statement said.

Meanwhile, several villages of Balkh were also cleared of the insurgents during the raids, the statement said.

The Afghan forces have also destroyed a number of Taliban’s strongholds and hideouts in the incident, the statement added.

The Taliban militant group yet to make a comment about the incident.