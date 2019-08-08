Taliban Stress On Protection of Civilians During Eid Days

(Last Updated On: August 8, 2019)

Hibatullah Akhundzada, leader of the Taliban, in his message on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha orders the insurgents of this group to give full attention to the protection of the people during the upcoming days of Eid.

Further in his message, he says that some actions taken by the United States during the peace process have raised doubts and uncertainty about the U.S. intentions.

“Since bilateral trust is the foundation of a successful negotiations process, therefore, it is imperative that such negative actions are ceased,” says Akhundzada in his message.

Moreover, he does not say anything about any ceasefire during the Eid days and stresses that the war has more mercy in these days.

“As you are waging a sacred battle (Jihad) in the path of Allah in these blessed days of Eid and sacrifice and have devoted your lives and wealth to Jihad for the cause of Allah and defending your religion, creed and believing nation, then this is a mercy of your Lord upon you that He the Almighty has chosen you for this task,” Akhundzada says.

Taliban stresses on the protection of the civilians while their car bomb attack in west of Kabul on Wednesday on a police station left too many people killed and injured.

However, the Spokesperson to the Presidential Palace, says that the Taliban’s message on the occasion of Eid is the message of threat and war and this group is behind the killing of innocent people.

“The people of Afghanistan will not be deceived by such messages. We hope the peace to come finally in Afghanistan but the Taliban hurt the Afghan people every day,” says Sediq Sediqi, the Spokesperson to the Presidential Palace.

At the same time, the Secretary-General of NATO, stresses that NATO and the U.S. are closer to a peace agreement with the Taliban more than ever now.

“We are closer to a peace agreement now in Afghanistan than we have been ever before. But we are still not there that we can announce the agreement. I hope we can do that in the near future but no one can say anything with certainty before everything is in place,” said Jens Stoltenberg, the Secretary-General of NATO.

This comes as the U.S. and the Taliban are consulting on the implementation strategy of the likely peace agreement.

On the other hand, a delegation of the Taliban led by Mullah Brother is in Uzbekistan.

Familiar sources with the peace process say that the intra-Afghan negotiations are supposed to take place in Uzbekistan after Khalilzad’s talks with the Taliban ended in Qatar.