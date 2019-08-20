Taliban Stress on Full U.S. Withdrawal from Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: August 20, 2019)

If the United States does not pull out all of its military forces including its intelligence from Afghanistan, the Afghan peace talks will ruin, says the Taliban’s political office in Qatar.

“Our policy is clear about ending Afghanistan’s occupation and if it is not accepted, the war will continue,” said Suhail Shaheen, the Spokesperson to the Taliban’s political office.

Recently, U.S, President, Donald Trump stressed that part of the American intelligence will remain in Afghanistan even after the U.S. forces leave this country.

Meanwhile, the government describes presence of the foreigner forces in the country essential in terms of fighting against terrorism.

“The presence of foreigner forces in Afghanistan is needed intensely,” said Sediq Sediqqi, the Spokesperson to the Presidential Palace.

At the same time, Abdul Shookor Motmaein, a former member of the Taliban, says that if the U.S. does not use the provided opportunity to withdraw its forces from Afghanistan, it will have negative outcomes.

This comes as the eight-round of peace talks between the Taliban and the U.S. will be concluded in a few weeks as based on the reports, both sides are consulting with their senior officials on the final agreement.

The opportunity is expected to be provided for the intra-Afghan negotiations when the probable agreement is signed between the U.S. and the Taliban.