Taliban Storm Security Outpost in Sar-i-Pul, Killing Five

(Last Updated On: April 9, 2019)

The Taliban attacked a security outpost in Sancharak district of Sar-i-Pul province, killing at least five Afghan soldiers and wounding eight others, a security source said on Tuesday.

A security source told Ariana News on a condition of anonymity that the Taliban militants attacked the Shola Kam outpost in Sancharak district late on Monday night.

According to the sources, at least five soldiers were killed and eight others were wounded in the incident.

The local officials have not made a comment about the incident yet.

Sar-i-Pul is among the insecure provinces in northern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents highly operate in a number of its district.