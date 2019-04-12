Taliban Storm Security Outpost in Ghazni, Killing Four

(Last Updated On: April 12, 2019)

The Taliban militants attacked a security outpost in the provincial capital of Ghazni province, killing at least four Afghan soldiers, a local official said on Friday.

Ghulam Sakhi Zabuli, a Provincial Council member told Ariana News that the Taliban stormed Lashmak outpost at Bakawol area of Ghazni city on Thursday night.

At least four Afghan soldiers were killed and one other was wounded in the incident, Zabuli said.

However, the Ghazni police in a statement said that two public police were killed and one other was injured during the clashes with militants.

According to the statement, back up troops were deployed in the area and the security forces have pushed back the Taliban insurgents.

The statement added that the Afghan security forces have also inflicted heavy casualties to the Taliban.

The Taliban militants have not made a comment about the incident yet.