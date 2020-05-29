Taliban storm police outpost in Paktia, killing 14

(Last Updated On: May 29, 2020)

At least 14 Afghan forces were killed after the Taliban militants stormed a security outpost in Paktia province, the Defense Ministry confirmed in a statement.

The incident has taken place in the Dandaw Patan district of the province on Thursday night.

At least 14 Afghan border police were killed and three others wounded, the MoD said, claiming that the Taliban has broken the ceasefire.

The ministry added that the insurgents suffered heavy casualties as the Afghan forces have pushed back the Taliban.

The Taliban militant group yet to make a comment about the incident.

It has been the Taliban’s second major attack against the Afghan forces after a 3-day ceasefire was ended on Tuesday midnight.

On Wednesday, the Taliban fighters attacked a security outpost in Parwan province in which at least seven local army soldiers were killed and two more were wounded.