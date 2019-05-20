Taliban Storm Police Checkpoint in Kabul, Killing 3

(Last Updated On: May 20, 2019)

The Taliban militants attacked an Afghan security checkpoint at PD7 of capital Kabul city on Saturday evening, killing at least three police and wounding three others, Kabul police confirmed.

Firdaws Faramars, a spokesman for Kabul police told Ariana News that the incident has taken place at Bazare Dogh Abad area of PD7 in Kabul at around 7 pm on Sunday.

Faramarz added the security forces were at an Iftar, the traditional dinner Muslims have when breaking their daily fast during Ramadan, while the militants entered the police checkpoint and shot all the security personnel.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses told Ariana News that at first checkpoint’s guard was shot dead and a number of armed men entered the police checkpoint and opened fire on the rest of security personnel.

The Taliban militant group in a statement claimed responsibility for the attack.

However, the statement claimed that the Taliban fighters overrun the checkpoint and have killed at least eight Afghan soldiers and seized a number of weapons.

Two Taliban insurgents were also wounded in the incident, the statement added.

On Friday, unknown gunmen stormed a Public Protection Forces outpost located on the outskirt of Kabul city and killed four Afghan security forces.