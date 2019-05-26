Taliban Storm Police Check Post in Kunduz, Killing 5

(Last Updated On: May 26, 2019)

The Taliban Insurgents attacked an Afghan security check post in northern Kunduz province, killing at least five soldiers, a local official said on Sunday.

Manzor Stanikzai, Kunduz police chief told Ariana News that the Taliban fighters stormed Zakhel check post in the provincial capital city of the province at around 1:00 am on Sunday.

Stanikzai said, as a result, five Afghan security forces were killed in the incident.

He added that the Afghan soldiers have pushed back the Taliban after almost three hours of battle.

He further said the situation is back to normal at the check post.

However, Stanikzai said the Taliban militants have also suffered heavy casualties but he did not give further details.

The Taliban militant group has not made a comment about the incident yet.

Kunduz is among the insecure provinces in northern Afghanistan where the Taliban militants are actively operating in a number of its districts including the capital city of the province.