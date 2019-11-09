Taliban Storm Police Camp in Kandahar

(Last Updated On: November 9, 2019)

A group of Taliban assailants stormed a police camp in Shah Wali Kot district of Kandahar province, local officials said.

According to Mohammad Qasim, deputy police chief of the district, gunmen entered a High Way Police camp on Saturday morning after a Humvee loaded with explosives went off near it.

Clashes between assailants and Afghan forces are ongoing inside the camp but there are no reports of casualties yet, Qasim said.

The Taliban insurgent group claimed responsibility for the attack.

This is a developing story…