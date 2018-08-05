Taliban Storm District in Urozgan, Killing 44 ANA Soldiers

At least 44 Afghan National Army Soldiers were killed in Taliban’s attack on Chenarto district of central Urozgan province, local officials said on Sunday.

The Chenarto district Police, Akhtar Muhammad declared that hundreds of Taliban militants have gathered near the district and are attempting to collapse the district.

According to Muhammad, no backup forces have been deployed to the district so far.

However, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) confirmed the killing of five soldiers and injuring of three other soldiers.

The acting spokesperson of MoD office told Ariananews that Special Forces have arrived in Urozgan to cover other security forces and take the area under their control.

The Chenarto district is located in the east of the city of Tarin Kot, the capital of Uruzgan province which many of its areas have been captured by the armed opposition during the past two years.

