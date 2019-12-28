Taliban Storm Army Outpost in Helmand, Killing 10

(Last Updated On: December 28, 2019)

The Taliban militants attacked a military outpost in southern Helmand province, killing at least 10 soldiers and injuring four others, the Afghan Army said.

The Maiwand 215 Corps said that the Taliban fighters had stormed a military outpost in the Sangin district of the province on Friday night.

The provincial spokesperson, Omar Zowak said that following a blast, heavy clashes broke out between Afghan forces and the Taliban insurgents, which could have raised more casualties.

The Taliban claimed in a statement that its fighters have killed 26 soldiers and seized a number of weapons.