Taliban Storm Army Outpost in Helmand, Killing 10

The Taliban militants attacked a military outpost in southern Helmand province, killing at least 10 soldiers and injuring four others, the Afghan Army said.
The Maiwand 215 Corps said that the Taliban fighters had stormed a military outpost in the Sangin district of the province on Friday night.
The provincial spokesperson, Omar Zowak said that following a blast, heavy clashes broke out between Afghan forces and the Taliban insurgents, which could have raised more casualties.
The Taliban claimed in a statement that its fighters have killed 26 soldiers and seized a number of weapons.