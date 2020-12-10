Latest News
Taliban steadfast over Afghanistan being an Islamic Emirate
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban’s political deputy and head of the group’s Qatar office, told a virtual meeting at the Center for Humanitarian Conflict Studies in Doha that Afghanistan’s future system must be Islamic and inclusive.
According to Mullah Baradar, a future system needs to ensure public facilities are maintained, that women’s rights and media rights are in accordance with Islamic law (Sharia) and that good relationships with foreign countries are established.
The senior Taliban official said the current talks were the only solution to the ongoing war and emphasized that by not removing the names of the group’s leaders from blacklists was a serious obstacle in the peace process.
The Islamic Emirate wants to curb the cultivation of poppies, end drug use, and drug trafficking, and with the help and coordination of countries and international organizations, establish alternative livelihood projects, especially in terms of eradicating poppies.
He said the Islamic Emirate also wants positive and constructive relations with foreign countries, especially with its neighbors.
He stated that the Islamic Emirate is committed to international principles in light of Sharia principles and national interests and that the Taliban does not want Afghanistan to be an arena of unhealthy competition and rivalry between foreign countries, nor does it want other countries to interfere in its affairs.
He also said the Islamic Emirate is committed to solving issues through the talks process but emphasized that “the blacklist was a hurdle”.
He said however, that based on the agreement (with the US) the blacklist issue should be resolved soon.
Sayed Sadat Mansoor Naderi, State Minister for Peace Affairs meanwhile said that “both warring sides should take note of the factors that threaten the peace process and should keep them in mind.”
“Both sides should provide necessary guidance and solve Afghanistan’s problems,” said politician Wahidullah Sabawoon.
Latest News
Two suspects arrested for killing female Afghan journalist
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the assassination of journalist Malalai Maiwand who was gunned down in Jalalabad in Nangarhar early Thursday morning.
Interior Ministry’s spokesman Tariq Arian confirmed the arrest and said the two suspects had been taken into custody on Thursday night.
Arian said in a tweet that during preliminary questioning, the suspects confessed to the crime.
“The assassin of Martyr Malalai Maiwand and his associate were arrested this evening and have confessed to their crime. Investigation underway,” Arian stated.
This came after the shooting of Maiwand, and her driver sparked not only a national outcry but also strong condemnation from foreign countries, organizations, and individuals, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
Maiwand was killed shortly after 7.30 am in the Nangarhar provincial capital, along with her driver, while on her way to work. She worked for provincial radio and TV station Enikass.
Reacting immediately after the attack, Arian said in a tweet that “unfortunately, in the last decade and a half, the vast majority of journalists have been killed by the Taliban.”
However, no details were given as to whether the suspects were linked to any group but Daesh did claim responsibility for the attack earlier in the day.
Maiwand’s death on Thursday has meanwhile brought the total number of journalists killed in Afghanistan since 2001 to 52, according to CPJ data.
Arian also stated earlier Thursday in a separate tweet that the Afghan security forces had arrested a Taliban militant in connection with the assassination of Ilias Daee, a Radio Azadi reporter, who was killed in an IED blast last month in Helmand.
Arian noted that the insurgent had also confessed to his crime.
The official emphasized that police are trying to arrest the remaining culprits.
Daee was killed and two civilians including his brother were wounded in a magnetic IED explosion in PD1 of Lashkargah city on November 12.
The development comes as targeted attacks on journalists and media workers have increased sharply in recent weeks.
Latest News
Outcry grows as another journalist slain in Afghanistan
As the outcry grows over Nangarhar journalist Malalai Maiwand’s assassination on Thursday morning, the AJSC (Afghan Journalists Safety Committee) warned that if the targeted killings of media workers does not stop, Afghanistan stands to lose one of its greatest achievements over the past 19 years – that of Press Freedom.
Maiwand was gunned down in Jalalabad city on Thursday morning, along with her driver, while on her way to work and in turn became the third journalist to be killed in the country in a month.
The AJSC said in a tweet that “if the killing of Afghan journalists does not stop, Afghanistan will lose one of its greatest achievements, which is press freedom. We demand action from the government for safety of journalists.”
NAI, an NGO supporting open media in Afghanistan, also reacted in horror at the latest attack and said in a statement that this incident will also scare off women who want to work in the industry.
NAI called on government to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice.
“With Malala’s death, the opportunities for female journalists will become limited, and journalists will no longer dare to work as journalists, something that the enemies of the Afghan people have long sought,” NAI said in the statement.
According to NAI, Thursday’s attack brings the total number of media workers killed in Afghanistan this year to 10.
President Ashraf Ghani also immediately condemned the attack on Maiwand and called it a war crime.
He said all responsible security institutions must thoroughly investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice.
UK’s ambassador to Kabul Alison Blake was also quick to condemn the assassination of Maiwand and said: “We must unite to uphold Press Freedom, their deaths must be investigated and their killers face justice for this wicked act.”
Danish envoy to Afghanistan Mette Knudsen also responded in horror to the attack and said: “Not again! These killings of journalists are horrific crimes, aimed at silencing critical voices, and must be condemned by all. Let us unite in support of Press Freedom.”
The EU in Afghanistan also immediately issued a statement and condemned the killing of Maiwand. The EU said it is “saddened and outraged” about the attack.
“Attacks on media representatives are attacks on the freedom of speech and can never be tolerated,” they said.
US Chargé d’Affaires to Kabul Ross Wilson also condemned the attack on female journalist Maiwand and said “I condemn the assassination of journalist Malalai Maiwand …We must protect press freedom. These attacks must stop immediately and the killers brought to justice.”
Maiwand worked as a journalist at Enikass Radio and TV in Nangarhar and was gunned down along with her driver at about 7:10am, local officials confirmed.
No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.
However, MoI spokesman Tariq Arian, who also reacted immediately to the news of Maiwand’s death that “unfortunately, in the last decade and a half, the vast majority of journalists have been killed by the Taliban.”
This latest assassination meanwhile comes as prominent journalists and champions of press freedom from across the world are currently examining ways to overcome increasing challenges facing the media at a two-day online conference organized jointly by the UN’s cultural and educational agency, UNESCO, and the Netherlands.
Latest News
Erdogan visits Azerbaijan for Karabakh victory parade
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was in Azerbaijan Thursday to join in celebrations to mark the anniversary of the nation’s victory against Armenia following their six-week war over control of the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh territory.
Azerbaijan’s army paraded military hardware and weapons seized from Armenia through the capital Baku ahead of Erdogan’s arrival to rehearse for a large-scale victory parade on Thursday.
France24 reported the Turkish leader’s visit to Azerbaijan was an opportunity to celebrate together the “glorious victory” against Armenia for control of the mountainous Nagorno-Karabakh region, Erdogan’s office said.
Erdogan was scheduled to hold talks with Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev and preside over the military showcasing that is the culmination of nationwide festivities for the victory, France24 reported.
The Turkish president’s visit came weeks after Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed on a deal with Russia to end clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh after a string of Azerbaijani victories in its fight to retake the disputed region.
Azerbaijan’s historic win was an important geopolitical coup for Erdogan who has cemented Turkey’s leading role as a powerbroker in the ex-Soviet Caucasus region.
Turkey backed Azerbaijan during the six weeks of fighting that erupted in late September and left more than 5,000 people dead and Ankara was accused of sending mercenaries from Syria to bolster Baku’s army, but denied the charge.
Meanwhile, Amnesty International on Thursday said in a statement that both Azerbaijani and Armenian forces committed war crimes during the recent fighting.
According to Amnesty International videos showing the decapitation of captives and the desecration of corpses had been analyzed and verified.
Amnesty International analysed 22 videos that depict extrajudicial executions, the mistreatment of prisoners of war and other captives, and desecration of the dead bodies of enemy soldiers.
Two videos show extrajudicial executions by decapitation by Azerbaijani military members, while another video shows the cutting of an Azerbaijani border guard’s throat that led to his death, the statement read.
“During the recent Nagorno-Karabakh fighting, members of the military on both sides have behaved horrendously, displaying a complete disregard for the rules of war,” said Denis Krivosheev, Amnesty International’s Research Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia
“The depravity and lack of humanity captured in these videos shows the deliberate intention to cause ultimate harm and humiliation to victims, in clear violation of international humanitarian law.
“Both Azerbaijani and Armenian authorities must immediately conduct independent, impartial investigations and identify all those responsible. The perpetrators – as well as any commanding officers who ordered, allowed or condoned these crimes – must be brought to justice,” he said.
