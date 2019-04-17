Taliban Slams Gov’t List for Doha Talks

(Last Updated On: April 17, 2019)

The Taliban insurgent group on Wednesday slammed the Afghan government lengthy list of participants for Qatar summit.

The Afghan government announced Tuesday a list of 250 people that will attend at the intra-Afghan dialogue in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

But the Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement that “the creators of Kabul list” must realize that it is a meeting in Gulf country and “not an invitation to some wedding” at a hotel in Kabul.

The statement further said that the representatives of the group will not be negotiating with any official as government envoy.

Meanwhile, some politicians said they will not attend at the meeting due to reasons.

In a statement, Atta Mohammad Noor, the Chief Executive of Jamiat Islami and former governor of Balkh province said he will not attend with this running order, adding that it is Ghani’s intentional act to sabotage the peace efforts.

Noor also said that the list of participants ignores social balance and the presence of “the Jihad and resistance faction as an important side”.

In addition, Amrullah Saleh, the running mate of President Ashraf Ghani in 2019 presidential election and former intelligence chief also said that he will not go to the meeting.

“I remain grateful to President Ashraf Ghani for adding me in the list of speakers to represent the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in Doha conference. However I won’t attend. Taliban are the only and the biggest obstacle to peace as they continue the campaign of massacre and destruction,” Saleh tweeted on Wednesday.

The Qatar meeting is scheduled to be held on 19-21 April.