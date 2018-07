Taliban Shot Dead A Woman and Her Daughter in Faryab

A woman and her daughter were shot dead by the Taliban on Tuesday morning in northern Faryab province.

The Provincial governor’s spokesman Abdul Karim Yuresh said that the 35-year-old woman and her 15-year-old daughter were killed in Dara Qarmqul area of Kohistan district.

According to the official, the woman was killed on charges of her husband being a member of the public uprising forces in Faryab province.

The Taliban did not comment in this regard yet.