Taliban Shot Dead 1 Police Officer, Abducted 13 in Jawzjan

Taliban Militants shot dead one police officer, abducted 11 civilians and two other police officers in Jawzjan province late on Sunday night, local officials said.

Jawzjan Police commander, Ghulam Nabi Farahang stated that the abducted individuals were on way to Sheberghan city that faced Taliban’s ambush in Khamab district of the province.

According to Farhang, 90 percent of the Khamab district is under the control of Taliban and Afghan security forces’ operations have been failed in the area.

A number of civil activists in Jawzjan criticized the government officials and accused them of neglecting in suppressing the armed opposition groups.

Of the ten districts of Jawzjan, the Darzab, Qosh Tapa, Moradian, Faiz Abad, Khanqa, Aqcha and Mangjek are the most unsecure districts.

Khamab is the eight district which the Taliban have great influence in it.