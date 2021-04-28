Latest News
Taliban shares draft peace plan with HCNR: Salim
Attaullah Salim, Deputy of the High Council for the National Reconciliation (HCNR) said Wednesday that the Taliban has shared a draft of a peace plan with the council.
Addressing a ceremony marking the anniversary of the Mujahidin victory, Salim stated that he hopes the integration of the HCNR’s plan with the Taliban peace plan could lead to “a common vision for peace in Afghanistan.”
Salim, however, did provide details about the Taliban’s proposed plan.
“Let us put an end to all the adversities and hardships that have caused the destruction of our society in the past. I believe that the Taliban has also worked on plan; we have received a draft of their plan,” Salim said.
He added: “By integrating of the two plans, I hope both the people of Afghanistan, the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, and the Taliban will reach a unified plan.”
The development comes as the Taliban refused to participate in the U.S.-backed Afghan peace conference which was scheduled for April 24 in Istanbul, Turkey. The Taliban had stated that it will not participate at any conference on Afghan peace until all foreign troops withdraw from Afghanistan.
Turkey, Qatar, and the United Nations last week announced that the planned Istanbul Conference was postponed for after the holy month of Ramadan.
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, meanwhile, said this week that the country will urge the Taliban to remain engaged and continue with the peace process.
“We will certainly try and urge them, you know we will urge them to remain engaged and continue with the peace process; the process that started in Doha should come to its logical conclusion,” Qureshi said.
“We are asking all the stakeholders to remain constructive, to remain engaged, and build on what they have achieved in Doha,” he added.
The Taliban, so far, has not commented in this regard.
Business
Afghanistan’s GDP to expand by 3% in 2021: ADB
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) forecasts that Afghanistan’s gross domestic product GDP growth will increase by 3% in 2021 and 4% in 2022 after the normalization of business activity and market sentiment.
In its Asian Development Outlook (ADO) 2021 released on Wednesday, the ADB stated that Afghanistan’s economic growth is expected to recover this year and accelerate next year after a sharp decline in 2020 from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and continued violence and instability.
“Afghanistan’s economy experienced unprecedented disruption in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic, political instability and continued violence, which cut remittances, trade, and revenue,” said ADB Country Director for Afghanistan Narendra Singru.
“With a successful COVID-19 vaccine rollout and post-pandemic recovery, the country should be on track to achieve economic growth this year and in 2022 as business activity and market sentiment normalize,” Singru said.
According to the report, inflation more than doubled from 2.3% in 2019 to 5.6% in 2020 driven by higher food prices. Food price inflation in 2020 was estimated at 10% with the highest spike recorded in April when border closure and panic buying propelled it to 16.6%. Inflation is projected to moderate to 5.0% in 2021 and 4.0% in 2022 as food supplies improve.
However, risks remain, including implementing vaccinations in remote and insecure areas, conflict, criminality, corruption, political instability, and broader social fragility. If unaddressed, these could weigh heavily on the economy and impede recovery.
“Supporting the recovery of micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) hard hit by the pandemic is pivotal to safeguarding workers’ incomes and livelihoods, according to the report. Before the pandemic, MSMEs were estimated to provide nearly 1.6 million service and industry jobs. The government approved a 2-year support package worth $295 million in October 2020 to improve business conditions and implemented countercyclical measures that include support for MSMEs,” the report read.
The ADB suggests that Afghanistan should facilitate MSME access to markets by developing infrastructure, improving security, combating corruption, simplifying regulation, strengthening property rights and contract enforcement, and promoting innovation and better labor skills in order to improve the business environment.
“Increasing access to credit and further expanding the formal bank sector is also crucial,” the organization said.
“ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members—49 from the region,” the report concluded.
Latest News
CENTCOM chief ‘developing concepts’ to deal with ‘terrorists’
Commander of US Central Command General Kenneth F. McKenzie said on Tuesday he is developing concepts that will preserve the US’s ability to ensure Afghanistan does not again become a safe haven for terrorist attacks against the United States.
He said these concepts will help enhance America’s “ability to strike terrorists and capitalize on partnerships elsewhere in the region.”
He said his headquarters is also working closely with that of U.S Forces Afghanistan and the NATO-led Resolute Support mission “to ensure that we withdraw our forces from Afghanistan in a deliberate synchronized manner that protects our personnel.
He said the U.S will continue to provide security assistance to the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces on a bilateral basis.
“The department [of defense] is working through how we will manage this effort without personnel in Afghanistan, to manage security assistance, we’re also steadfastly supporting ongoing diplomatic efforts to resolve Afghanistan’s long war while holding the Taliban to their part of the February 2020 commitment that they will end their relationship with al-Qaeda and prevent the use of Afghanistan by any group or individual against the security of the United States and its allies,” he said.
McKenzie’s comments coincided with a US Senate Foreign Relation Committee hearing on Tuesday, which saw lawmakers raise concerns about the future of Afghanistan post troop withdrawal.
“How we withdraw and what political arrangement is left in our wake matters deeply,” US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez said.
“If the Taliban were to come back to power, the reality for Afghanistan’s women and girls, I think, would be devastating.”
Menendez said that he doesn’t “believe under any circumstances that the United States Senate will support assistance for Afghanistan, especially under the World Bank’s program which provides budget support, if the Taliban has taken a governing role that ends civil society advances and rolls back women’s rights.”
But US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad said any future support of a government that included the Taliban would be conditional.
“If they do want US assistance, they want international acceptance … those things will be all affected by how they treat their own citizens, first and foremost the women of Afghanistan, children and minorities,” Khalilzad said at the hearing.
“We should all remain concerned that those rights could suffer,” he said.
Asked if the US would keep any leverage to protect those rights once its troops are gone, Khalilzad said aid and other types of diplomatic support “would be not available if they did not respect the human rights of Afghan women or others.”
Senator Jim Risch said the US military withdrawal should proceed only with safeguards for the gains the US has made in Afghanistan.
“I have deep concerns about the administration’s rush for the exits in Afghanistan,” Risch said.
“I hope I’m wrong, but I’m concerned that the administration’s decision may result in a Taliban offensive that topples the government.”
But Khalilzad said that he doesn’t “believe the (Afghan) government is going to collapse or the Taliban is going to take over.”
“The choice that the Afghans face is between a negotiated political settlement or a long war,” he added.
Latest News
Blinken admits a civil war or Taliban takeover is a possibility
Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said Tuesday Afghanistan could be taken over by Taliban or descend into civil war when the US withdraws troops by September 11 – the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
Blinken told CNN a civil war or Taliban takeover in Afghanistan is “certainly a possible scenario” when the US withdraws all its troops from the country.
The Biden administration is “planning for every scenario” but stated the US is “not disengaging from Afghanistan” and will continue to be “deeply engaged” in supporting the country long after troops have left.
But the decision has divided opinion with some officials and lawmakers voicing concerns that pulling troops out of Afghanistan too quickly could lead to retaliation from the Taliban.
Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, who is on the Foreign Relations Committee, told CNN “it’s difficult to see a scenario that doesn’t end in civil war or a Taliban takeover.”
Blinken addressed these concerns Tuesday, admitting that unrest is a possible consequence. “That is certainly a possible scenario,” he said.
He urged what he described as “free riders” in the region to start using their “influence” to help keep the country stable.
“I don’t think ultimately either the Afghan government or the Taliban do, none of Afghanistan’s neighbors do, neighbors and other countries in the region that have basically been free riders for the last 20 years, as we’ve been engaged there with our NATO allies and partners who are now going to have to decide, given their interests in a relatively stable Afghanistan, given the influence that they have, whether they’re going to try to use that influence in a way that keeps things within the 40-yard line,” he said.
Blinken denied that the withdrawal of troops was the US “disengaging” from the country, saying the nation continues to be committed to “its people, development, economic assistance, humanitarian assistance, support for the security forces.”
“So a lot of people are having their minds concentrated by the president’s decision and besides that – even as we are withdrawing our forces, we are not disengaging from Afghanistan,” he said adding the US remains “deeply engaged in the diplomacy, in support for the Afghan government and its people.”
“We have trained over the years more than 300,000 of them so all to that remains and there are different actors are work now who I hope will keep moving this in a more positive than negative direction.”
He added: “But we have to plan, we are planning for every scenario.”
Blinken also insisted that the Biden administration is working to ensure Afghan locals who “put their lives on the line” working with US forces and diplomats in the country over the last two decades can apply to be expedited to the US.
Thousands of people worked alongside the US on the ground in the country and have been left fearful for their lives once the US withdraws.
“We have had this program in Iraq and also in Afghanistan and we want to make sure that people who put their lives on the line, working with American folks in uniform, working with our diplomats who put, not just themselves in jeopardy, potentially their families as well, can get expedited consideration if they decide that they want to try to come to the United States,” he said.
“We have got about 18,000 people already in the pipeline, 9,000 of whom are relatively far along, another 9,000 are just at the beginning of the process, and you know, clearly more are likely to sign up, so we are working very hard to make sure that we’ve got in place the resources to work that program – to work it quickly, expeditiously.”
Blinken called on the lawmakers in the House and the Senate to “work together and make sure that the program has the resources it needs.”
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad said on Tuesday he hoped many Afghans will want to stay to “contribute to the nation’s future” but said it was crucial the US protects those who feel they need to leave the nation.
“Failing to do so sends a global message – Don’t fight with the Americans, because when they’re finished they leave you behind. That’s not something we can tolerate,” he said.
Sola: Process of foreign troop withdrawal from Afghanistan discussed
Taliban shares draft peace plan with HCNR: Salim
Afghanistan’s GDP to expand by 3% in 2021: ADB
206 COVID cases reported in Afghanistan
CENTCOM chief ‘developing concepts’ to deal with ‘terrorists’
Putin signs law that could keep him in Kremlin until 2036
Four reported dead, 2 wounded in mass shooting in California
Police officer killed in vehicle attack on U.S. Capitol
50 passengers dead in Taiwan train crash
One third of COVID survivors suffer neurological or mental disorders: study
Sola: Process of foreign troop withdrawal from Afghanistan discussed
Morning News Show: Women’s concerns in peace process discussed
Sola: Pakistan will call on Taliban to continue with peace process
Morning News Show: US troops withdrawal from four bases in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: the Afghan peace process discussed
Trending
-
COVID-195 days ago
India’s hospitals overrun as COVID-19 infections top global record for 2nd day
-
Latest News4 days ago
Rescuers find debris thought to be from missing Indonesian submarine
-
Latest News5 days ago
CIA chief reportedly made unannounced trip to Kabul
-
Latest News4 days ago
US expected to hand over 3 military bases and airport by early May
-
Latest News5 days ago
B-52 bombers ‘arrived in region’ as withdrawal process begins: Kirby
-
COVID-194 days ago
Indian hospitals turn away patients in COVID-19 ‘tsunami’
-
World3 days ago
U.S. racing to send aid to India as COVID-19 cases soar
-
Latest News3 days ago
243 civilians killed or wounded in Taliban attacks in 10 days: MoI