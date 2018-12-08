Taliban Shadow Governor for Paktika Killed

(Last Updated On: December 8, 2018)

The Taliban shadow governor for Paktika province has been killed along with four other militants, the Interior Ministry confirmed in a statement on Saturday.

The statement said that Pir Agha who was a key member of the Taliban killed during a special operation of the Afghan security forces in a village in Gomal district of the province.

According to the statement, the individual has been involved in organizing terror activities in Paktia province.

The Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid, however, rejected the report.

It comes about a week after Mullah Abdul Manan, the Taliban shadow governor for Helmand province was killed along with his two spokesmen – identified as Hafiz Rashid and Mullah Jawid – and his two guards in an air raid in Nawzad district of Helmand.