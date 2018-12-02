Taliban Shadow Governor for Helmand Killed in Airstrike

(Last Updated On: December 2, 2018)

The Taliban shadow governor for southern Helmand province was killed in an air raid on Saturday night.

The provincial media office in a statement confirmed on Sunday that Mullah Abdul Rahim also known as Mullah Abdul Manan was killed along with his two spokesmen – identified as Hafiz Rashid and Mullah Jawid – and his two guards.

According to the statement, Mullah Abdul Rahim was also a military in charge of the Taliban in the province.

The Taliban Spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid in a statement confirmed the incident.

Helmand has been among the restive provinces of Afghanistan in the south, where the militant groups including the Taliban are actively operating in its number of remote districts.