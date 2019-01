(Last Updated On: January 6, 2019)

Taliban shadow district governor for Pashtun Kot district of Faryab province was killed in an airstrike, the Afghan Ministry of Interior (MoI) said on Sunday.

In an online statement, the MoI identified the Taliban official as Hayatullah who was killed along with his bodyguard in Hassan Bulaq village of Pashtun Kot district on Saturday.

The Taliban insurgent group has not made a comment about the report yet.