Taliban Shadow District Governor Killed in Badakhshan Province

At least three militants including Taliban’s shadow district governor for Shohada district were killed and two others wounded by Afghan forces in Badakhshan province, officials said Thursday.

According to security officials in 209th Shaheen military corps, Taliban’s Shahdow district governor Hamdullah Sangaryar was traveling with his militants from Baharak district toward Wardoj district in the province when they were ambushed by Afghan forces.

Officials say there were no casualties among security forces in the incident.

Taliban has not made a comment about the report yet.