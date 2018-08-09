Breaking News

Taliban Shadow District Governor Killed in Badakhshan Province

Ariana News Leave a comment 3 Views

(Last Updated On: August 09, 2018 12:09 pm)

At least three militants including Taliban’s shadow district governor for Shohada district were killed and two others wounded by Afghan forces in Badakhshan province, officials said Thursday.

According to security officials in 209th Shaheen military corps, Taliban’s Shahdow district governor Hamdullah Sangaryar was traveling with his militants from Baharak district toward Wardoj district in the province when they were ambushed by Afghan forces.

Officials say there were no casualties among security forces in the incident.

Taliban has not made a comment about the report yet.

About Ariana News

Check Also

Taliban Shadow Chief Justice Signals Green Light for Peace Talks

(Last Updated On: August 08, 2018 9:58 am)The Taliban Shadow Chief Justice Mawlawi Abdul Hakim …

Copyright © 2018 Ariana News. All rights reserved. A project by Ariana News