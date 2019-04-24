Taliban Shadow District Governor Arrested in Jawzjan

(Last Updated On: April 24, 2019)

Afghan special forces have arrested a shadow district governor of Taliban in Jawzjan province, an official said on Thursday.

Provincial governor spokesman Fridoon Aniq said that Mawlawi Obaidullah the shadow district governor of Taliban for Faizabad district of Jawzjan province was arrested during a special operation by the National Directorate of Security (NDS) in the Shabarghan city, the capital of Jawzjan.

He said the individual was arrested while he wanted to visit Sufi Qala village of Shabarghan city.

According to the provincial governor spokesman, the Taliban official was planning to deteriorate the security situation of Shabarghan city localities.

Meanwhile, Alif Shah the district governor of Faizabad district says the Taliban official was in charge of nearly 200 militants in the area.

Taliban has not made a comment about the report yet.