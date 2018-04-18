Taliban Shadow District Governor Arrested in Helmand

(Last Updated On: April 18, 2018 12:22 pm)

Mohammad Nabi, the Taliban’s shadow district governor for Washir district of the Southern Helmand province was arrested today by Afghan National Directorate of Security (NDS) forces.

The Taliban commander was reportedly involved in many destructive and terrorist activities in the Washir district.

Local security officials hoped that his arrest would contribute to the security situation of the district.

The Taliban are said to have built large drug factories in the restive Helmand province and have control over a majority part of the province.