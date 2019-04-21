Taliban Shadow District Governor Arrested in Helmand

(Last Updated On: April 21, 2019)

Afghan intelligence operatives have arrested Taliban’s shadow governor for Musa Qala district of southern Helmand province, the National Directorate of Security (NDS) said on Sunday.

In a statement released, NDS said that Mullah Abdul Ghafoor, the shadow district governor of Musa Qala was arrested during a raid conducted by NDS special forces in Musa Qala district of Helmand province.

Three AK-47, one pistol, 600kg Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), a Corolla Toyota vehicle, a motorbike, and one radio communication were also seized during the operation, the statement added.

Helmand is among the volatile provinces in south of Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgent group is actively operating in a number of its districts including Lashkargah, the capital of the province.