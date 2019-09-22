Taliban Shadow District Governor Among 9 Militants Killed in Balkh

Taliban’s shadow governor for Zari district of Balkh province was killed in a clash with Afghan forces on Saturday night, 209 Shaheen Corps said in a statement.
According to the statement, the clash occurred at around 8: 45 pm when a group of Taliban fighters led by shadow district chief Mawlawi Gul Ahmad -also known as Abuzar- attacked Afghan forces’ positions.
The attack was repelled by Afghan National Security and Defense forces with air supports, killing at least 8 other Taliban fighters and wounding 13 more, the statement added.
Meanwhile, two pro-governmental forces were also killed while 4 security forces were wounded in the action, the statement said.
The Taliban militant group yet to make a comment in this regard.