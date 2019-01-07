Taliban Shadow District Governor Among 19 Killed in Faryab

(Last Updated On: January 7, 2019)

The Taliban shadow district governor and head of the group’s red unit were killed by Afghan forces in northern Faryab province, the 209th Shaheen Military Corps said in a statement on Monday.

The two Taliban officials were identified as Mullah Sarwar the Taliban’s shadow governor for Almar district, and Habib head of the militant’s red unit.

According to the statement, two local commanders of the group along with 15 militants were also killed during the air and ground operations conducted by government forces in the province.

At least nine Taliban insurgents were wounded and several hideouts of the militants destroyed during the raids, the statement further said.

Taliban has not made a comment about the report yet.

Faryab is among the volatile provinces in the north of Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents have a huge presence.