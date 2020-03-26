Taliban shadow district governor among 10 dead – Ghor

(Last Updated On: March 26, 2020)

The Ministry of Defense in a statement said that the Taliban had attacked some parts of Dawlatyar district, Ghor province Wednesday night but were defeated by the national defense forces, leaving a Taliban’s shadow governor of Lalo-Sarjangal district along with nine other Taliban fighters dead.

“The security forces being actively defensive defended themselves and the residents of Dawlatyar district killing 10 Taliban fighters,” the statement added.

According to the MoD report, the Taliban killed in action are named as follows:

1- Qari Rauf, a Taliban shadow governor for Lal-o-Sarjangal district

2- Qari Niyatullah son of Amanullah, a mine maker of the Taliban, from Zarzughal village

3- Mohammad Amin son Sarwar from Pushtai Noor

4- Rabbani son of Ghulam Haidar from Pushtai Noor

5- Jumhoor son of Khal Mohammad from Samak

6- Hayatullah son of Noorullah from Samak

7- Mustafa son of Amirdad from Murghab

8- Mohammad Noor son of Dost from Pushta Naw

It’s reported that the dead, named above, belonged to Qari Rauf’s group.

The statement says that six other Taliban fighters were wounded in the combat, and some six AK47 and an 82mm rocket launcher were also seized by the Afghan forces.