Taliban Shadow District Chief Among 6 Killed in Jowzjan

(Last Updated On: September 15, 2019)

At least six Taliban militants were killed in an airstrike in northern Jowzjan province, the 209 Shaheen Corps said in a statement on Sunday.

According to the statement, the raids were conducted in Qush Tepa district of the province at around 8 pm on Saturday, September 14.

The Taliban designated chief for the district Mullah Nader was also killed in the incident, the statement added.

The statement further said that a militant’s vehicle and their weapons were also destroyed.

The Taliban insurgent group yet to make a comment in this regard.

