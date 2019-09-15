Taliban Shadow District Chief Among 6 Killed in Jowzjan

At least six Taliban militants were killed in an airstrike in northern Jowzjan province, the 209 Shaheen Corps said in a statement on Sunday.
According to the statement, the raids were conducted in Qush Tepa district of the province at around 8 pm on Saturday, September 14.
The Taliban designated chief for the district Mullah Nader was also killed in the incident, the statement added.
The statement further said that a militant’s vehicle and their weapons were also destroyed.
The Taliban insurgent group yet to make a comment in this regard.