Taliban Shadow Chief Justice Signals Green Light for Peace Talks

(Last Updated On: August 08, 2018 9:58 am)

The Taliban Shadow Chief Justice Mawlawi Abdul Hakim in a signed letter has called for peace in Afghanistan. The letter was also indicating rifts and dissensions within the Taliban.

The letter purportedly has been released by the people affiliated to Taliban Shadow Chief Justice in Herat province, in which Mawlawi Abdul Hakim addressed the Taliban leader Habtullah Akhundzada to respond to the Afghan people’s “legitimate demands” for peace.

The letter indicates a green light for peace talks with the Taliban and rift and dissensions within the militant group’s leadership.

In the letter, Mawlawi Hakim has welcomed the latest 3-day ceasefire between the Taliban and the government in which the fighters of the group were able to enter the cities and celebrate Eid days with people.

In the letter, he urged members of Taliban’s leadership council to perform their “faithful” responsibility by participating in “conditional or unconditional” peace talks, comprised of “real” representatives of Afghanistan and impartial & leading Afghan Ulema, whether it was being organized inside Afghanistan or in abroad.

The letter noted that if the Taliban leadership “unconditionally” reject the peace calls of Afghan Ulema and leaders of Islamic countries, it will not last so long for the group to lose its domestic and international financial support and trust.

“Therefore, we hope that the leadership of Emarat-e-Islami should think on the decisions of Afghan ulema and clear their stand to Afghan people and the international community at peace meetings by sending representatives so that Emarat-e-Islami could gain every spiritual and financial kind of support and trust of brotherhood Islamic countries, ” the letter reads.

This is not the first time that a letter signed in the name of a high-ranking Taliban member, indicating a deep rift within the Taliban. Previously, a similar letter signed by Mawlawi Hakim was denounced as a fake by a Taliban spokesman.