Taliban set ablaze a school in Takhar

The Taliban militants set ablaze a school in Takhar province, local officials confirmed.

Hessamuddin Nazari, the program director of the provincial education directorate said that the militants set on fire a girl’s school at Bodala village in the provincial capital of Taleqan city.

Khalil Asir, a spokesman for Takhar police told Ariana News that the incident took place at around 11 a.m. Monday and all equipment, and documents of the school have been torched.

The Taliban yet to make a comment on this regard.

Bodala remains among the insecure villages of Takhar where the Taliban insurgents actively operating.