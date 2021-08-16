Latest News
Taliban senior official says real test begins now
The Taliban’s real test begins now as they look to meet the people’s expectations and serve them by resolving problems, a senior official from the group said as the Taliban took over Afghanistan, Reuters reported.
In a video released by Taliban on Monday (August 16), Mullah Baradar Akhund, deputy of the Taliban, said it was now time to provide for the people and to improve their lives.
“We congratulate the great victory to the whole Afghan nation especially to the people of Kabul and to our Mujahideens. The way we have come through was unexpected as we have reached the position which was never expected. But, with the help of Allah, that he has given us, the victory and there is nothing like this in the history of the world, so we should thank Allah. We should have no arrogance. Now is the time to trial, we will give services to our nation, we give serenity to the whole nation, that we will go as far as possible for the betterment of their lives,” Mullah Baradar said.
According to the Taliban, the war in Afghanistan ended when they took control of the presidential palace in Kabul. It took the Taliban just over a week to seize control of the country after a lightning sweep that ended in Kabul as Afghan forces, trained and equipped by the United States and others melted away.
President Ashraf Ghani fled the country on Sunday (August 15) as the Taliban entered the city, saying he wanted to avoid bloodshed, while hundreds of Afghans desperate to leave flooded Kabul airport, Reuters reported.
Taliban urges government staff to return to work
In a bid to reassure the nation, the Taliban on Monday called on all government employees, including women, to return to work.
The deputy head of the Taliban’s political office in Qatar Abdul Salam Hanafi stressed that diplomatic missions, and military and civilian government employees can work alongside the Taliban without any concerns and that no one’s rights will be violated.
This comes after the Taliban took control of Kabul on Sunday after former president Ashraf Ghani fled the country.
The Taliban has said women can return to work as long as they observe the Islamic hijab.
“No Afghan citizen should worry about anyone who served in the previous government, and we will serve in our homeland, whether in the civil sector or in the military sector, and no one’s reputation or rights will be lost,” said Hanafi.
“The Taliban have announced that the employees of the departments and ministries can return to their jobs and there is no obstacle for women if they observe the Islamic hijab, and this is to reassure the people and all their benefits will be paid,” said Sayed Akbar Agha, who is close to the Taliban.
Many Kabul residents have welcomed the announcement.
“A new transition has taken place in Afghanistan, and the Taliban have announced that employees can continue to work which can be a source of hope in the current crisis in which nothing has collapsed,” said Abdul Qahar Fetrati, a resident of Kabul.
Although no details have yet been released on the structure of a new government, the Taliban has said efforts are being made to establish an inclusive government that all Afghans will be part of.
Abdullah calls on Taliban not to enter Kabul, announces new council
Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the National Council for Reconciliation, asked the Taliban Sunday not to enter Kabul in order to prevent civilian casualties.
After former president Ashraf Ghani’s departure was confirmed, Abdullah said in a video message that people would judge Ghani for his decision.
“The fact that the former president left Afghanistan and left the country and the people in such a state, Allah will hold him accountable and the people will judge him,” he said.
Abdullah called on the security forces to cooperate in providing security.
“He also called on the Taliban to allow talks to take place without entering the city of Kabul, so that the situation does not continue or that the security situation is disrupted unintentionally, causing casualties and damage to the people.”
Meanwhile, former president Hamid Karzai announced that a Coordination Council has been formed to prevent chaos and to better manage matters related to peace and the peaceful transfer of power.
“The Coordination Council is composed of Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the Supreme National Reconciliation Council, Jihadi Leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, Emir of the Islamic Party of Afghanistan, and Hamid Karzai, former president of the country,” the statement said.
The council called on government security forces and the Taliban to prevent conflict, chaos and provocation of irresponsible people.
Turkey tightens border control with Iran to stop Afghan refugee influx
Turkey boosted security measures on its border with Iran to stop illegal crossings, mainly from Afghans fleeing the Taliban that has taken over key cities and provinces.
Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar on Saturday (August 14) visited the 295-kilometer long border with Iran where a modular concrete wall is being built.
Turkish officials said a 64-kilometer-long section of the wall will be completed by the end of this year.
Hundreds of Afghans have crossed into Turkey in recent weeks amid rising violence in Afghanistan, raising concerns of a fresh influx of migrants.
The explosion in fighting has raised fears of a refugee crisis and a rollback of gains in human rights, especially for women.
The United Nations refugee agency UNHCR estimates 400,000 Afghans have fled their homes this year. Only a few hundred of these displaced persons are known to have fled Afghanistan but the UNHCR estimates there are 2.6 million Afghan refugees worldwide, with 1.4 million in Pakistan and 1 million in Iran.
