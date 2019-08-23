Taliban Seize Security Outpost in Nangarhar, Killing 3

(Last Updated On: August 23, 2019)

The Taliban Insurgents attacked a security forces outpost in eastern Nangarhar province, killing at least three Afghan police, a local official confirmed.

Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the provincial governor told Ariana News the Taliban fighters attacked an outpost, Ghazi, of the public police forces at Hakim Abad area in Khogyani district of the province on Thursday night and faced ‘resistance’ by Afghan forces.

Khogyani said, as a result, at least five militants were killed and eight others wounded.

Meanwhile, the militants have captured the outpost and seized all its ammunition and equipment, Khogyani said adding that at least three local police were also killed and two others wounded in fire exchange with the insurgents.

However, a security source has told Ariana News that a soldier from inside the outpost had facilitated its collapse.

The Taliban militant group yet to comment about the incident.

Nangarhar is among the insecure provinces in eastern Afghanistan where the Taliban and Daesh militants are actively operating in a number of its districts.