Taliban seize parts of northern Jawzjan capital after heavy clashes

(Last Updated On: August 7, 2021)

Taliban militants have captured parts of Sheberghan city, capital of Jawzjan province, local officials confirmed Saturday evening.

According to sources, the Taliban seized control of the provincial governor’s office, police headquarters, the provincial headquarters of the National Directorate of Security (NDS), and Jawzjan prison.

On Saturday evening, clashes between the Afghan National Defense and Security (ANDSF) and the insurgents were ongoing in parts of the city.

Qadir Malia, Deputy Governor of Jawzjan, stated: “Everywhere things have collapsed; no resistance and clashes are underway.”

Meanwhile, dozens of Junbish-e-Milli members in neighboring Balkh province, who are armed, have been mobilized to go in and fight against the Taliban in Sheberghan.

According to the army’s 209 Shaheen Corps, at least 40 Taliban militants have been killed and 15 others wounded in the Sheberghan clashes since late Thursday.

A statement issued by the corps noted the Afghan air force targeted Taliban gatherings in the center of Sheberghan at 10.30 am and 2.50 pm Saturday.

The Taliban has not commented in this regard so far.

Earlier Saturday, US President Joe Biden ordered B-52 bombers and Spectre gunships to target Taliban insurgents in Afghanistan who are advancing on key cities.

The B-52 bombers are being supported by the AC-130 Spectre gunships which are armed with a 25mm Gatling gun, a 40mm Bofors cannon and a 105mm M102 cannon – which can provide pinpoint accurate fire from the air, the UK’s Daily Mail and AFP reported.