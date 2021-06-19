Taliban seize control of two districts in Takhar and Faryab: sources

(Last Updated On: June 19, 2021)

Sources confirmed on Saturday morning that the Taliban has seized control of two districts in Takhar and Faryab provinces.

A security source told Ariana that Taliban seized control of Baharak district of Takhar province last night.

The source said that more than 50 uprising force members, policemen, and NDS soldiers have surrender to the Taliban.

The source added that five ANDSF members including the head of NDS for the district were killed in last night’s attack.

Officials have not commented so far.

Meanwhile, sources confirmed to ArianaNews that Taliban seized Khwaja Sabz Posh district of Faryab province this morning.

According to the sources police headquarters,and the district building has fallen to Taliban.

The sources added that Akhtiyar Arab, police chief of the district along his 13 soldiers joined Taliban last night.

Officials have not commented so far.

This comes after Taliban militants in captured another three districts on Friday, sources said.

According to the sources, Dahana-i-Ghori district in Baghlan province; Awba district in Herat; and Shirin Tagab district in Faryab province were captured by the Taliban, bringing the total fallen districts to 37 since May 1.