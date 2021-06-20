Taliban seize 17 more districts as fighting intensifies in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: June 20, 2021)

The Taliban insurgents have seized control of another 17 districts in eight provinces in the past 24 hours.

A member of Takhar provincial council told Ariana News that the Taliban overrun the Dasht-e-Qala, Darqad, Namak Aab, Chaal, Khwaja Ghar, Hazar Samuch, Yangi Qala, and Khwaja Baha-u-Din districts of the province.

Meanwhile, the Afghan forces have also retreated from the Dara Suf Bala district of Samangan; Chahar Bolak in Balkh; Dasht-e-Archi in Kunduz; Kharwar in Logar; Lawlash district in Faryab; Mangjic, Faizabad, and Khanaqah districts of Jawzjan; and the Khashrod district in Nimruz province.

It brings the total fallen districts to the Taliban to more than 60.

In Takhar, the police chief of Namak Aab was killed in a skirmish with the Taliban. Sources said that the remaining soldiers were surrendered to the Taliban due to lack of reinforcement.

“Since last night, the Namak Ab, Chaal, Yangi Qala, Khwaja Ghar district, Hazar Samuch districts have fallen to the Taliban and heavy fighting continues in Dasht-e-Qala district,” said Takhar MP to the Parliament Mohammad Amir Khaksar.