Latest News
Taliban seek permanent instability in Afghanistan: NSA Mohib
Hamdullah Mohib, National Security Adviser (NSA) said on Saturday that Taliban’s intentions are clear and that the group does not want peace.
Addressing a press conference in Kabul, Mohib said the Taliban wants the Republic system to collapse in order for them to take control.
“Taliban’s intention is clear. Taliban do not want peace; their bosses won’t allow them to make peace. It is a fact that they want permanent instability in Afghanistan,” said Mohib.
The NSA said that foreign countries are not willing to recognize a Taliban regime or their governing system known as the Islamic Emirate. He also said the group is not prepared to reduce the levels of violence.
“Taliban are an aggressive force and controlled by others. They want to destroy Afghanistan, they just want complete power and nothing else,” added Mohib.
The NSA also said that Afghan forces and civilians have suffered heavy casualties in the current winter season compared to the past.
Meanwhile Afghan deputy defense and interior ministers said on Saturday that Afghan forces would defend their country and that the Taliban will not be able to take control of cities.
“Taliban leadership is in Doha, and are not aware of the war situation in Afghanistan. They are killing Afghans illegitimately,” said Massoud Andarabi, the interior minister.
“As you see the NSA visited many corps and we brought reforms in our institutions, it means we want peace. If the Taliban want war we are ready,” said Shah Mahmood Miakhel, deputy defense minister.
This comes on the heels of a flurry of comments by Biden administration officials who have stated in the past few days that Washington will review the US-Taliban deal signed in February last year.
Key among the issues under review is the end-April troop withdrawal deadline. This is conditions based but indications point towards the Taliban having broken their commitments.
The Taliban were required to reduce the levels of violence and cut all ties with terrorist organizations including al-Qaeda. However, officials and experts have stated that neither of these two commitments have been met in the past year.
Featured
US deal with Taliban nothing but a ‘withdrawal pact’, says ex-diplomat
Former Pakistani ambassador to the US, Husain Haqqani, said the agreement between the US and the Taliban has no element of peace and is basically a withdrawal pact for American troops from Afghanistan.
Speaking during a virtual event titled The Afghan Peace Process: Progress or Peril, which was organized by the Hudson Institute, Haqqani said he sees the February 2020 agreement as nothing short of a withdrawal pact.
He said the Taliban were made to commit to only one thing – that they would enter intra-Afghan negotiations. He said the Taliban were not made to commit to actually agreeing to peace.
Haqqani said the definition of peace for the Taliban is very different from the US.
“Taliban’s definition of peace is very different from that of the US or the Afghan government. The Taliban believes that once their Islamic Emirate is restored, peace is restored,” said Haqqani, who is currently the Director for South and Central Asia at Hudson Institute.
The Afghan government and the people of the country would welcome the predictability and discipline that might come with change of administration in the US, he noted.
“When state actors and non-state actors negotiate, usually there is a ceasefire as part of the deal. That hasn’t been done in Afghanistan? I don’t understand what reduction in violence is, does it mean two people instead of 10 being killed or 10 instead of 20?” he asked.
The Trump administration signed the agreement with the Taliban in February last year in Doha and as per the deal, the US agreed to withdraw all its troops from Afghanistan by the end of April this year.
The Taliban was meant to reduce violence, cut all ties with terrorist organizations including al-Qaeda and enter into peace talks with the Afghan government.
Bill Roggio, a senior fellow and editor of The Foundation for Defense of Democracies’ Long War Journal, who also participated meanwhile said that to understand what Taliban wants one needs to read their statements.
“The only acceptable outcome is the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. They have not fought all these years to take a silly ministerial post. What Taliban has been doing in the meantime is hollowing out Afghan civil society. All signs that Taliban is using these talks to run out the clock. It is not going to agree to give up violence,” he said.
“The Taliban promised before 9/11 that they will not host al-Qaeda and they lied. Why should we believe them today?” Roggio asked.
Javid Ahmad, Afghanistan’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and a Senior Fellow (non-resident) at the Atlantic Council, meanwhile stated during the event that Afghanistan as a country is complicated.
“The US presence has now effectively become a part of the Afghan power dynamics. Probably will remain so for the foreseeable future,” he said.
“There is a need for clarity in purpose, policy, and approach. We need clarity not just on Afghanistan’s future but also America’s future in Afghanistan. Previous administration drew a moral equivalence between the Taliban and Afghan government and so the outcome was one big mess,” Ahmad said.
According to Ahmad, Pakistan is hoping to dictate the talks and in the process bypass the Afghan government.
“Pakistan’s main audience has been Washington not Kabul. So difficult to come to terms with them on any bilateral agreement. The terms they are pushing for is a direct say in Afghanistan’s foreign and security policy and so Pakistan has traditionally treated us as a half state,” he said.
He did say however that the Afghan government is hoping the new Biden administration will work to redress the balance between the Taliban and the Afghan government so as to ensure that the Taliban “abandons their pursuit of creating their own version of Afghan apartheid” – a minority like rule over the majority of the population.
He said: “That is why I think … the belief of the broader Afghan public is that a US reset is not only warranted but it’s necessary; it’s required and I am really glad that the Biden administration is reviewing the key elements of that deal.”
Ahmad also stated Afghanistan is working very closely with its US partners, who will be sending a team to Kabul soon.
He said the immediate focus “on our end would be not just on the violence reduction but also on the ceasefire”.
“We’ll also see what the US decides to do in the NATO administration of course in mid-February but none of our NATO partners are in favor of withdrawing its forces by May 1 deadline,” he said – in reference to the NATO defense ministers meeting scheduled for later this month.
Latest News
US appeals for information on kidnapped American
Marking the one year anniversary of the kidnapping of American national Mark Frerichs, the US ambassador to Kabul Ross Wilson called on Afghans who might know of his whereabouts to contact the embassy.
In a statement issued by the embassy, Wilson said he was calling on Afghans “who might have information about the disappearance of Mr Frerichs to immediately step forward.”
Frerichs was kidnapped in early February 2020. At the time he had been living in Kabul.
According to the statement, the US Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service, through its Rewards for Justice office, is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the location, recovery and return of Frerichs.
The embassy stated that anyone with information on Frerichs kidnapping should send a text message via Whatsapp, Telegram or Signal to +1 202 702 7843 or cal +93 070 010 8600.
“All information will be kept strictly confidential,” the statement read.
Frerichs has worked in Afghanistan as a commercial contractor since 2010.
Previous reports indicate he is believed to be held now by the Haqqani Network,
Featured
Three former senators jailed for 10 years over $40,000 bribe
Three former members of Meshrano Jirga (Upper House of Parliament) have been sentenced to 10 years and one month in prison each after being found guilty of corruption by the Anti-Corruption Justice Center’s primary court, the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) stated on Saturday.
Video evidence reportedly showed the three former senators, Mohammad Anwar Bashliq, Mohammad Azim Qoyash and Liyaqatullah Babakarkhil asking for $40,000 in bribe money from customs officials at the Hairatan land port in the northern province of Balkh.
According to the AGO, the senators were also fined $40,000.
The lawyer defending the senators meanwhile stated the court’s decision was politically driven and that outside elements including government had interfered in the case.
The senators have however been granted leave to appeal the court’s decision.
This comes after the Meshrano Jirga sent the three members to Balkh province to assess the problem of corruption at Hairatan port. However, they were arrested by the National Directorate of Security (NDS).
