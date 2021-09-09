Sport
Taliban says women to be banned from playing sport
The Taliban will ban women from playing cricket and other sports, a Taliban spokesperson told Australian network SBS on Wednesday, Reuters reported.
Taliban spokesperson Ahmadullah Wasiq said women would not be allowed to play cricket – a popular sport in Afghanistan – or possibly any other sport because it was not needed and their bodies might be exposed.
“They will get exposed and not follow the dress code and Islam does not allow that,” he said.
Australia’s cricket board have said it will scrap a planned test match against the Afghanistan men’s team if the Taliban rulers do not allow women to play the sport, Reuters reported.
Sport
Iran futsal coach says World Cup team ‘a force to be reckoned with’
Iran national futsal team coach Mohammad Nazemosharia says Team Melli is a force to be reckoned with in the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2021, which kicks off in Lithuania on Sunday.
The tournament, which runs from September 12 to October 3, will be broadcast live by Ariana Television Network.
“The World Cup is a hugely important tournament for us,” Nazemosharia told FIFA.com.
“We’ve already shown that we’re a good side and a team to be reckoned with. In Lithuania we’ll show the whole world the quality and power of Iranian futsal.”
The Iranians has been drawn against Serbia, USA and Argentina in Group F.
“We’re a solid unit and we play an effective team game, two factors that are key to our success,” he explained. “We try to play attacking futsal and score as many goals as possible.”
“We’re different to other teams because we have a style and tactics all of our own. Every country has their strong points such as the technical abilities of their players, their tactics, or physical fitness. We’re trying to bring all those qualities together,” he said.
Sport
ATN secures rights to broadcast FIFA Futsal World Cup
Ariana Television Network has secured the rights to broadcast FIFA Futsal World Cup 2021, which starts on Sunday in Lithuania.
Twenty four national teams will take part in the tournament and the opening match, between hosts Lithuania and Venezuela will be held at the Kaunas Arena in Kaunas city.
The final is set to be played at Kaunas Arena on October 3.
Defending champions Argentina will begin their campaign against USA in Vilnius on Tuesday, while record five-time champions Brazil kick off their bid to win a first crown since 2012 against Vietnam in Klaipėda on Monday.
From the other European teams, two-time champions Spain will attempt to bring back the title to Europe for the first time since 2004. They will play their first match in Klaipėda against Paraguay.
Portugal will make their debut against Thailand and the Football Union of Russia will play Egypt in their first match.
Afghanistan’s neighbors Iran and Uzbekistan both secured spots in this year’s tournament.
Iran will face Serbia on Tuesday in their Group F match, while Uzbekistan will face Guatemala in their Group B match on Sunday evening.
Speaking to reporters this week, Uzbekistan’s Dilshod Rakhmatov said their match against Guatemala will be a challenge.
“We have never played against Guatemala and we are unfamiliar with them. As for the other two sides, we have had experiences with Russia and we know their game. Egypt are no strangers for us as we met them in a recent international championship in Thailand (winning 4-0).”
For FIFA match schedule and groups CLICK HERE
Sport
Brazil squad leaves stadium after match with Argentina suspended
Brazil’s national soccer team left the Corinthians arenas Sunday night after the World Cup qualifier match with Argentina was suspended by Brazilian health officials.
On Sunday, officials from Brazil’s health regulator Anvisa walked on to the pitch at the Corinthians arena and stopped the game around five minutes after kickoff, Reuters reported.
They objected to the participation of three Argentine players they say broke COVID-19 quarantine rules.
The players were surprised at the encroachment and the Argentines quickly left the field, although the two coaches, along with Argentina captain Lionel Messi and Brazilian players, gathered at the side of the pitch a few moments later to discuss the stoppage.
The incident occurred just hours after Anvisa had said four Argentine players must isolate and could not play in the match.
The three who started the game, Cristian Romero, Giovani Lo Celso and Emiliano Martinez, were among four Argentine players who play in England’s Premier League.
Brazilian Football Confederation president said he was “indignant” with the scenes that reverberated around the football world, Reuters reported.
Under Brazilian rules, visitors who have been in the UK in the 14 days before entering the country must quarantine for 14 days on arrival.
Anvisa were tipped off the four did not state that information on their immigration forms and on Sunday morning they confirmed the details given were “false”.
Nevertheless, the three, along with Emiliano Buendia, were allowed to travel to the Corinthians arena.
Buendia and Martinez play for Aston Villa and Lo Celso and Romero are with Tottenham Hotspur.
The confusion comes amid continuing anger in South America at rules which have robbed several teams of key players for this month’s three World Cup qualifiers.
Brazil were without nine key men for Argentina game, and other South American sides have also lost players due to a decision by some European clubs not to let their players travel to the continent.
Brazil currently lead the South American qualifying group for Qatar 2022, six points ahead of second-placed Argentina. The top four qualify automatically for Qatar.
Taliban bans protests unless sanctioned by interior, justice ministries
World wary of Taliban govt as Afghans urge action on rights, economy
Taliban says women to be banned from playing sport
Pakistan ‘closely following evolving situation in Afghanistan’
Women protest against all-male government appointments
More than 60 killed, 150 wounded in Kabul explosions: sources
Over 300 killed in magnitude 7.2 quake in Haiti
At least 44 killed in Turkey flood as search for missing continues
Actions not words count, UK PM Johnson says on Taliban
Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines
Sola: Formation of new government in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawool: Taliban banned Afghans from leaving the country
Sola: Taliban preparations for new government
Tahawool: Taliban’s final preparations for announcing new government
Zerbena: US Freezes Afghan Assets
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
UN to convene Afghanistan aid conference
-
Latest News5 days ago
New Zealand’s PM promises tougher terror laws after mall attack
-
World4 days ago
3 security personnel killed, 20 injured in Quetta suicide bombing
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan evacuees who fail initial screening will head for Kosovo
-
Latest News4 days ago
Kabul airport reopens to receive aid, domestic flights restart
-
Latest News4 days ago
ISI chief in Kabul for talks with Taliban: sources
-
Latest News4 days ago
Six neighboring countries hold talks on Afghanistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
Taliban claim control of Panjshir, promise possible care-taker govt ‘soon’