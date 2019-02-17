Taliban Says Meeting with U.S. Officials in Islamabad Postponed

(Last Updated On: February 17, 2019)

The Taliban in a statement on Sunday said that the meeting between the U.S. officials and the armed group’s representatives in Islamabad was postponed.

The Taliban delegation was expected to visit Pakistan and also meet with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, Feb. 18, but It has been postponed.

The Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid in the statement said that the meeting was delayed “because members of the Taliban are still on the UN blacklist”.

The statement, meanwhile, rejected the reports in which claimed that the meeting was canceled.

The Taliban had previously in a statement said that the visit was due to the official invitation of Pakistan for peace talks between the group and U.S. officials in Islamabad.

It comes after the Afghan government has reportedly lodged complaint with UN over Taliban trip to Pakistan.