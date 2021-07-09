Latest News
Taliban says it controls 85% territory of Afghanistan
A Taliban delegation in Moscow said on Friday that the group controlled over 85% of territory in Afghanistan and reassured Russia it would not allow the country to be used as a platform to attack others.
Taliban negotiator Shahabuddin Dilawar says they have “85% of Afghan soil under their control.”
Dilawar also said that the Taliban have controlled all 28 districts of Badakhshan province and only the provincial capital is not in their control.
Foreign forces, including the United States, are withdrawing after almost 20 years of fighting, a move that has emboldened Taliban insurgents to try to gain fresh territory in Afghanistan.
That has prompted hundreds of Afghan security personnel and refugees to flee across the border into neighbouring Tajikistan and raised fears in Moscow and other capitals that Islamist extremists could infiltrate Central Asia, a region Russia views as its backyard.
At a news conference in Moscow on Friday, three Taliban members sought to signal that they did not pose a threat to the wider region however.
The members said the Taliban would do all it could to prevent Islamic State operating on Afghan territory and that it would also seek to wipe out drug production.
“We will take all measures so that Islamic State will not operate on Afghan territory… and our territory will never be used against our neighbours,” a Taliban negotiator Shahabuddin Delawar said through a translator.
The same members said a day earlier that the group would not attack the Tajik-Afghan border, the fate of which is in focus in Russia and Central Asia.
All Afghan border towns taken over by the Taliban will remain active, says Suhail Shaheen, a Taliban negotiator, at a press conference in Moscow. He vowed to address traders’ problems.
Moscow has noted a sharp increase in tensions on the same border, two thirds of which the Taliban currently controls, the Interfax news agency cited Russia’s foreign ministry as saying on Friday.
Russia’s foreign ministry called on all sides of the Afghanistan conflict to show restraint and said that Russia and the Moscow-led CSTO military bloc would act decisively to prevent aggression on the border if necessary, RIA reported.
The Taliban delegation told the same news conference that the group would respect the rights of ethnic minorities and all Afghan citizens should have the right to a decent education in the framework of Islamic law and Afghan traditions.
“We want all representatives of Afghan society … to take part in creating an Afghan state,” said Delawar.
Dilawar says they are in talks with other Afghans to discuss a new system “that should be Islamic, Afghan-inclusive and united.”
Meanwhile, the Taliban negotiator Shaheen says that attacking provincial capitals was not part of an agreement with the US, adding that: “but we still did not attack, also we did not launch our spring offensive and it shows our commitment to the agreement.”
Fire at Bangladesh juice factory kills 52
At least 52 people were killed, 20 injured and many more feared trapped after a massive fire raged through a juice-making factory in Bangladesh, officials said on Friday, the latest industrial fire accident in the country.
The fire started on Thursday evening at the ground floor of a six-storey factory building in the Narayanganj district, 20 km (12 miles) southeast of the capital Dhaka, run by the private firm Hashem Food and Beverage, which is a unit of Bangladesh‘s multinational Sajeeb Group. The factory makes mango fruit drinks under the Shezan brand.
“Three people died from jumping off the building to escape the fire and 49 charred bodies have been recovered so far,” Mustain Billah, the administrator for the Narayanganj district, told Reuters by phone from the scene.
“It is still burning on the top floor. Firefighters are struggling to control it, as chemicals and flammable materials were stored inside the building.”
He said that the cause of the fire is not yet known.
“Plastics and flammable substances and chemicals all made it hard to douse the fire,” said Abdullah Al Arefin, a district fire service official, adding the severe heat from the fire caused cracks in the building.
Al Arefin said each floor in the building is about 35,000 square feet (3,250 square meters) but they were only accessible by two stairways and that many workers could not get out as the fire spread to the stairs.
One of the doors leading from the stairs to the roof was locked, he said.
“We rescued 25 people after setting a ladder to the rooftop. We could have saved more if others could reach the rooftop,” said Debashish Bardhan, deputy director of the national fire service.
Many workers were injured in trying to jump off the building’s second and third floors to escape, said Shah Alam, another district fire service official.
Officials at Hashem Foods and Sajeeb Group did not immediately respond to calls seeking comment.
As relatives of the missing staged protests around the factory site, a mother searching for her son, Nazma Begum, cried out, “There is no justice! Where is my son?”
Narayanganj in central Bangladesh is packed with factories making everything from jute to textiles.
Disasters because of poor fire and building safety standards are common in Bangladesh, largely in the textiles sector that employs millions and contributes the most to its economy.
Industry officials promised better safety standards after the collapse of the Rana Plaza garment factory building in 2012 in Dhaka that killed more than 1,000 workers and injured hundreds. But many factories inside and outside the textiles sector still fall short, leading to accidents each year.
The Narayanganj district administration has formed a five-member probe committee to examine the incident, Al Arefin said.
First consignment of COVID-19 vaccine donated by US arrives in Kabul
More than 1.4 million doses of the US-donated Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Afghanistan on Friday, the UN children’s agency UNICEF said in a statement.
The first batch, 1,484,900 doses, was handed over to the Afghan government at an event on Friday.
Ross Wilson, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy in Kabul, who attended the event reiterated the US continued assistance to Afghanistan after the withdrawal of the American forces from Afghanistan.
“I’m delighted that the US was able to provide 1.48 million doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, underscoring our Enduring Partnership,” Wilson said in a tweet.
COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on the lives & livelihoods of people the world over, including here in Afghanistan. I’m delighted that the US was able to provide 1.48 million doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, underscoring our #EnduringPartnership https://t.co/IDCGp618S6
— Chargé d’Affaires Ross Wilson (@USAmbKabul) July 9, 2021
“This is the first of two vaccine consignments to arrive this month, bringing the total donation to around 3.3 million doses,” the statement said.
The deliveries are part of President Joe Biden’s pledge to share 80 million vaccine doses globally, most through COVAX, which is run by the Gavi Vaccine Alliance, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, the World Health Organization, and UNICEF.
“These vaccines arrive at a critical time for Afghanistan as the country faces a difficult surge in COVID-19 infections,” said UNICEF Representative in Afghanistan, Hervé Ludovic De Lys.
Over 1,200 new infections were reported in Afghanistan on July 8th down from a record peak of 1,853 new cases on June 21st, according to the Reuters COVID-19 tracker. Less than four percent of the Afghan population is vaccinated, UNICEF said.
“As many countries face vaccine supply challenges, the dose-sharing mechanism is a rapid way to close the immediate supply gap,” De Lys said. “I hope that other governments will step up and share their doses, supplies, and therapeutics to protect those most in need.”
Afghanistan could descend into civil war: UK Military Chief
The head of Britain’s armed forces warned there is the possibility that Afghanistan could be on a path to civil war as American and other foreign troops leave.
Nick Carter, Britain’s Chief of the Defence Staff, speaking after it was announced most British soldiers have left Afghanistan, said it was “plausible” that the country’s state would collapse without international forces there.
Afghanistan could see a situation like the country’s 1990s civil war “where you would see a culture of warlordism and you might see some of the important institutions like security forces fracturing along ethnic, or for that matter, tribal lines,” Carter said.
“If that were to happen, I guess the Taliban would control part of the country. But, of course, they would not control all of the country.”
