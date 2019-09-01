Taliban Roadside Bomb Kills 8 Civilians in Balkh

(Last Updated On: September 1, 2019)

Eight civilians were killed in a roadside bomb blast in northern Balkh province of Afghanistan, an official said on Sunday.

The incident took place this morning in Khalachi area of Chamtal district.

Provincial governor spokesman Munir Ahmad Farhad said a Taliban roadside bomb hit a civilian vehicle in the Chamtal district.

He added that as a result all people on board were killed.

Meanwhile, the chief of Chamtal district Matin Khawaja Zada said that children and women are among the victims.

Taliban has not made a comment about the report yet.

Last week, 12 civilians including women and children were killed in a roadside bomb in Dawlat Abad district of Balkh province.