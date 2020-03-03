Taliban resume attacks on Afghan forces

(Last Updated On: March 3, 2020)

The Taliban militants attacked outposts of Afghan security forces in Paktia and Zabul provinces.

Lutfullah Kamran, the Security Director of Paktia told Ariana News that the insurgents stormed security outposts in the Zurmat district of the province.

At least one policeman was killed and two others wounded, Kamran said.

Kamran added that Afghan forces have also imposed casualties to the Taliban, but did not provide further details on this regard.

Meanwhile, the Taliban attacked outposts of Afghan security forces in Qalat city, the capital of Zabul province.

Gul Islam, a spokesman for the provincial governor told Ariana News that one policeman was wounded in the clashes with the Taliban. However, a source on the condition of anonymity said that four security personnel were injured in the incident.

It comes as reportedly the Taliban ordered its fighters to resume attacks on Afghan forces and prevent attacks on foreign troops as the term “reduction in violence” has been finished.