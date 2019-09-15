Taliban Restores Its Security Guarantee for ICRC

(Last Updated On: September 15, 2019)

The Taliban insurgent group officially cancelled their ban on the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and restored its security guarantee for the ICRC staff doing humanitarian work in Afghanistan.

The militant group released a statement on Sunday, saying that it has restored the former security guarantees to ICRC in Afghanistan.

According to the statement, the decision was made following talks between the Taliban and ICRC officials in Doha.

The statement instructs all of Taliban militants to pave the way for ICRC activities and to ensure the safety of the ICRC’s workers and equipment.

In April this year, Taliban imposed a ban on the ICRC and the World Health Organization (WHO), accusing both organizations for violation of the agreement and “suspicious movements during vaccination campaign”.

The Taliban did not mention WHO in the announcement.