Taliban responds to President Ghani’s call for participation in elections

The Taliban group in response to President Ashraf Ghani’s call for participation of the group in the forthcoming elections has said they will not participate in a fake and exhibitory election process.

A statement issued by the group said, the foreign forces still have widespread presence in the country and all decisions are taken by them.

President Ghani has recently called on the Taliban to take part in the upcoming district and parliamentary elections.

He noted that the election process is a chance for the Taliban, if they believe they have roots among the people in Afghanistan.

