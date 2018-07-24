Taliban Releases Kidnapped Four Judges

(Last Updated On: July 24, 2018 8:09 pm)

The Taliban has released four judges who were kidnapped by the militant group from Jawzjan-Sar-e-Pul highway earlier this month, officials said Tuesday.

Confirming the report, Sar-e-Pul Police Chief, Abdul Qayum Baqizoi said that the judges have been freed, following a series of political talks.

Sources, however, told Ariana News that the Taliban have released the abductees in exchange for ransom.

Sar-e-Pul is among the restive provinces in north, where the Taliban and Islamic State militant groups are actively operating in a number of its remote districts.