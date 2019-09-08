Taliban Releases Abducted Journalists

(Last Updated On: September 8, 2019)

Taliban released six journalists who were abducted by the group two days ago in Paktia province, local officials confirmed.

The spokesman for the provincial police, Shah Mohammad Aryan told Ariana News that the journalists were on their way to Paktia province to attend a two-day workshop when they were kidnapped.

He added that the abducted individuals used to work as local journalists for different media organizations.

Khairuddin, a Radio Kilid reporter, Abdul Rauf Zaheen, a reporter for Pashtun Ghag, Jamaluddin Ilham, Radio Melma reporter, Tariq Shah Zaki, Radio Yaran reporter, Abdul Wahad Wairan, Radio Yaran reporter, and Assadullah Samim, Radio Yaran reporter are the identities of six released journalists.

The Taliban group has not made any comments on their release yet.

Recently, the insurgent group warned to target those media organizations who are broadcasting anti-Taliban advertisements.