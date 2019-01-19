Taliban Rejects ‘Proposed’ Talks with U.S. in Islamabad

(Last Updated On: January 19, 2019)

The Taliban has rejected the proposed talks with the United States in Pakistan, saying “rumors” of a meeting between their representatives and U.S. special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad in Islamabad are “untrue.”

On Friday, Pakistani media reported that Khalilzad, who visited Islamabad on Thursday, has told Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi that Taliban were reluctant in meeting the Afghan government and announcing a ceasefire. According to reports, Khalilzad has asked Islamabad to play its role.

Citing diplomatic sources Geo News reported that Pakistan decided to invite the Taliban to go to Islamabad and hold talks there.

However, the Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid in a Twitter post called the reports as “rumors” and said the group will not hold talks with U.S. officials in Islamabad.

Taliban sources told Ariana News on Saturday that the meeting was proposed after Khalilzad held talks with Pakistani officials in Islamabad.

The sources noted that the Taliban will no longer meet U.S. officials if Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates are also included in talks.

“The meeting should only be with the United States,” a source close to the Taliban said.

Figures close the Taliban, meanwhile, said that the U.S. has asked the Taliban to reach into an agreement with the Afghan government and that thereafter, the U.S. will work on its troop pullout, But the Taliban insists on withdrawal of foreign forces before entering into negotiating table with Kabul.

“The issues have not been solved between them; first Taliban wants to reach into an agreement of foreign troops’ withdrawal and then make peace,” said Sayed Akbar Agha, a former member of the Taliban.

It comes days after Khalilzad said that the road to peace requires the Taliban to engage in direct talks with the Afghan government.

“There is a consensus among all regional partners on this point,” he said.

Taliban have long refused to hold direct talks with the Afghan government, which they say the U.S. is their main adversary.