Taliban Rejects Involvement in Today’s Explosion in Kabul

(Last Updated On: November 18, 2019)

Four army soldiers wounded in an explosion near a military training center in Kabul early on Monday morning.

The explosion occurred after a pair of grenades threw at the gate of the Kabul Military Training Center (KMTC) at around 7:30 a.m. in PD19 area, wounding four soldiers and a civilian, an official said.

The Interior Ministry Spokesman Nasrat Rahimi initially said the explosions were caused by suicide bombing, but later said it was from a pair of hand grenades.

Immediately there was no claim of responsibility for the attack.

The Taliban Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid rejected the group’s involvement in today’s explosion in Kabul.