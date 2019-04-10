Taliban Rejects Consultative Peace Jirga

(Last Updated On: April 10, 2019)

The Taliban insurgent group announced on Wednesday that the representatives of the group will not attend at the consultative peace Jirga in Kabul.

In a statement, the group said the National Unity Government (NUG) is attempting to ensure it’s “illegitimate survival”.

The group further urges the residents of the country not to participate in the Consultative Peace Jirga.

The Consultative Peace Jirga is scheduled for 29th of April in which at least two thousand people would participate.

It would comprise of 23 sections to represent political parties, civil society, tribal elders, and members of the national council.

Recently, some presidential candidates warned to boycott the consultative Jirga, reasoning that it is an electoral campaign for President Ashraf Ghani and the goal of the Jirga is not clear.

However, officials say the main goal of the Jirga is to compile the views of people of Afghanistan regarding reconciliation with the Taliban group.