Taliban rejects claim of having ‘endorsed’ Trump’s campaign

Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid early Sunday denied having endorsed US President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign and said his words had been misinterpreted.
Mujahid’s denial came after CBS News ran a story late Saturday night stating that Mujahid told CBS News in a phone interview, “We hope he will win the election and wind up US military presence in Afghanistan.”
CBS News also reported that the militant group expressed some concern about Trump’s health after he was hospitalized with Coronavirus.
“When we heard about Trump being COVID-19 positive, we got worried for his health, but seems he is getting better,” another Taliban senior leader told CBS News.
Mujahid meanwhile took to Twitter early Sunday and said: “US news outlet CBS News has interpreted and published my remarks incorrectly. Nothing of the sort has been communicated as publicized by them.”
CBS News also quoted a Taliban member as having said: “Trump might be ridiculous for the rest of the world, but he is sane and wise man for the Taliban.”
Another senior member of the Taliban praised the president, according to CBS News, and said: “Honestly, Trump was much more honest with us than we thought, even we were stunned with his offer to meet Taliban in Camp David.”
Last year, Trump disclosed that he had invited the Taliban for peace talks at Camp David – but canceled the plans after the Taliban killed a US soldier.
Axios meanwhile reported that Trump campaign spokesperson Tim Murtaugh said in an emailed statement, “We reject their support and the Taliban should know that the President will always protect American interests by any means necessary, unlike Joe Biden who opposed taking out Osama bin Laden and Qasem Soleimani.”
A group of high-ranking US envoys, including previous ambassadors to Afghanistan, on Saturday, called on the United States government not to withdraw all troops by Christmas, saying it would tip the balance in the Taliban’s favor and have a “terrible impact on Afghan women”.
In an article written by the group and published on the Atlantic Council’s website, the group of six said: “We urge that US troops not be withdrawn by Christmas or until conditions on the ground assure that US security objectives in Afghanistan are guaranteed through a political settlement and a sustainable peace – a peace that honors the sacrifice of America’s brave men and women.”
This comes after US President Donald Trump’s unexpected tweet this week saying that all US troops will return from Afghanistan by Christmas.
The Atlantic Council article meanwhile also stated that this move threatens the prospects for success in the current intra-Afghan negotiations in Doha, Qatar.
“If confirmed, a premature US withdrawal would tip the balance toward the Taliban, who are still waging war across Afghanistan. It would undermine our Afghan partners and have a terrible impact on Afghan women.
“US national security would be undermined leaving the United States with less leverage to assure that the Taliban will keep commitments – especially their promise to prevent al-Qaeda and other international terrorists from using Afghanistan to attack the United States,” read the article.
The authors stated that Trump’s tweet also undercuts the credibility of the US with partners and allies and appears to have been made without prior consultation with allies fighting alongside the US.
This comment appears to have been reflected in an apparent response to Trump’s tweet by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg who said on Friday: “We decided to go into Afghanistan together, we will make decisions on future adjustments together, and when the time is right, we will leave together.”
The authors of the Atlantic Council article stated Saturday that Trump’s tweet also suggests the US “would abandon agreements made abroad for short-term domestic political calculations. It would badly damage the international support which the United States has worked so hard to build around a sustainable Afghan peace process.”
Reiterating that the US agreement with the Taliban, signed in February, is conditions-based, the article pointed out that numerous public statements by the secretaries of state and defense and the US’ special peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad have underscored that the US will “not withdraw from Afghanistan until the Taliban has demonstrated its good faith by abiding by the terms of the agreement.”
The authors of the article also pointed out that US administration officials have admitted in Congressional testimony that the Taliban is not yet fully compliant with its counterterrorism commitments. “Yet, remarkably, the president’s tweet seems to have the United States rushing to withdraw troops without achieving its stated goals and well ahead of the final May 2021 deadline.”
They also stated that an accelerated withdrawal will effectively mean abandoning the fruits of two years of determined US diplomacy with the Taliban, Afghan partners in Kabul, US allies, and regional and international partners to get the Afghan parties to the negotiating table.
They stated that despite Trump’s persistent interest in quickly pulling out of Afghanistan, many in and out of the US government have worked to persuade him to stay the course and assure a sustainable peace.
These top diplomats meanwhile pointed out that the impact in Afghanistan of Trump’s surprise tweet should not be doubted.
“As one Afghan official wrote privately to one of us: ‘people were talking about waking up to a tweet like this … How serious is this? Is it a decision or not? How was the decision made? Was there any consultation? It does undermine the conditionality and will impact the dynamics in Doha’…”, they stated.
According to them, a speedy withdrawal of troops would be highly irresponsible especially as peace negotiators in Doha are still grappling with the initial issues in order to lay the foundation for actual peace talks.
“After decades of fighting, it is not realistic to believe that these issues will be resolved quickly or without the ability of the United States and other partners to exert leverage in Afghanistan,” they said.
Pointing out that a key element in the US-Taliban agreement is a commitment to reducing violence, when in fact, they said, “the Taliban has so far ignored this commitment and in the past several months has actually heightened the tempo and intensity of its military campaign against the Afghan security forces.”
“At present, there is no indication of a serious Taliban interest in implementing a ceasefire,” they said.
The authors of the article went as far as to say that should the United States accelerate its departure, the Taliban “will be even more tempted to just wait, by stalling the talks until the United States completes its withdrawal.
“Once the United States and its allies have departed, the Taliban is likely to further intensify its military campaign and potentially seek a military victory,” the article read.
“In addition to undermining US security, those who will pay the biggest price for a premature US withdrawal and effective abandonment of the nascent peace process are the women of Afghanistan and the millions of younger Afghans who have grown up over the last nineteen years. They are the ones who will suffer terribly with a Taliban victory.”
In conclusion, they stated that the “United States should not undermine the important progress that the combination of US diplomacy and military steadfastness, working with allies and friends, has yielded in getting Afghans to the negotiating table and putting the Taliban on the spot to become a more responsible actor against terrorism.”
The authors of the Atlantic Council article are as follows:
Ambassador James Cunningham was US deputy ambassador to Afghanistan in 2011 and US ambassador to Afghanistan from 2012-2014. He is also a nonresident senior fellow with the Atlantic Council’s South Asia Center.
Ambassador John Negroponte was US deputy secretary of state from 2007-2009 and director of national intelligence from 2005-2007.
Ambassador Ronald E. Neumann was the US ambassador to Afghanistan from 2005-2007.
Ambassador Hugo Llorens was US assistant chief of mission in Afghanistan from 2012-2013 and charge d’affaires from 2016-2017.
Ambassador Richard Olson was US special representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan (2015-2016) and previously served at the US Embassy in Afghanistan (2011-2012) as well as US ambassador to the UAE and to Pakistan.
Ambassador Earl Anthony Wayne, was US deputy ambassador to Afghanistan and coordinating director for development from 2009-2011. He is also a nonresident senior fellow in the Atlantic Council’s Global Business and Economics Program.
North Korea unveiled previously unseen intercontinental ballistic missiles, and possibly one of the largest road-mobile intercontinental ballistic missiles in the world.
Reuters reported that the predawn military parade on Saturday showcased the country’s long-range weapons for the first time in two years.
Analysts said the monster missile would be one of the largest road-mobile intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) in the world if it becomes operational.
“This missile is a monster,” said Melissa Hanham, deputy director of the Open Nuclear Network.
Also displayed were the Hwasong-15, which is the longest-range missile ever tested by North Korea, and what appeared to be a new submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), Reuters reported.
The parade was held to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of its ruling Workers’ Party.
Afghanistan’s National Directorate of Security (NDS) announced Saturday it had arrested 10 members of a cell behind the recent assassination attempt on First Vice President Amrullah Saleh.
The NDS said the cell was affiliated to both Haqqani network and to ISIS.
Saleh was targeted early September while on his way to work. As his convoy drove through the city, a roadside IED was detonated.
The vice president survived the attack with only minor injuries but at least 10 civilians who had been in the immediate area were killed.
The Taliban immediately denied responsibility for the attack.
The NDS meanwhile said Saturday, the 10 insurgents had also been responsible for assassinations and assassination attempts on other senior government officials.
